British Politician Dies After Being Stabbed At Church

A British politician has died after being stabbed while meeting with constituents at a church in England on Friday afternoon, Sky News reported.

Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed multiple times while at Belfairs Methodist Church on Friday, Sky News reported. An ambulance arrived at the scene to treat Amess, but he died at the scene.

Heartbroken. I could write reams on how Sir David was one of the kindest, most compassionate, well liked colleagues in Parliament. But I can’t. I feel sick. I am lost. Rest in Peace. A little light went out in Parliament today. We will miss you. #SirDavidAmess — Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) October 15, 2021

“A man has been arrested on suspicion murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea,” Essex Police said in a statement, Sky News reported. “He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.” (RELATED: Teen Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Classmate 114 Times Mutters About Demons Taking Over His Soul In Hearing)

Amess had been an MP for Southend West since 1997 after first entering parliament in 1983, Sky News reported. Amess, 69, was married with five children, The Guardian reported.

