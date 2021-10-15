Watch Jeremy Renner In The New Trailer For ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’

“Mayor of Kingstown” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The plot of Taylor Sheridan’s latest show, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family — power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If fans weren’t already juiced, the latest trailer will do more than enough to send your expectations through the roof.

Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait for “Mayor of Kingstown” to premiere November 14. Does Taylor Sheridan not miss or does Taylor Sheridan not miss?

The answer is yes. All he does is drop hit after hit. The man is a superstar and I have no doubt “Mayor of Kingstown” with Jeremy Renner and Kyle Chandler is going to be his next massive hit.

It looks absolutely incredible, and if there’s one thing we know about Sheridan, he knows how to crush it when it comes to dark content.

Look no further than “Yellowstone” for proof of that fact.

Make sure to catch the premiere November 14 on Paramount+. There is a 100% chance I’ll be watching.