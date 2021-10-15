Police Say Juvenile Inmates Overpowered Guards To Escape Prison, Took Off In Car

Authorities said five juvenile prisoners overpowered two prison guards at a Louisiana detention facility and escaped late Thursday, with four inmates making a getaway in a vehicle, according to multiple reports.

Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said the inmates were at a detention center in Baton Rouge when they overpowered two guards who sustained non-life threatening injuries, The Associated Press (AP) reported. A weapon was used during the fight, but it is unclear what the weapon was, according to the New York Daily News.

Four of the five inmates escaped in a pickup truck while the fifth suspect took off on foot, according to the AP, which cited McKneely. The incident unfolded around 9:00 p.m., according to The Advocate.

"They attacked two guards and stole their vehicle," McKneely said, according to the New York Daily News. "They should be considered dangerous."

The inmate who escaped on foot was captured first. Three of the four individuals who fled in the truck were found and the truck was recovered, the AP reported. The fifth inmate had not been located as of 5:00 a.m. local time.