‘Don’t You Dare! Only PG-Rated Answers’: Superstar Rapper Reveals Girlfriend Megan Fox’s ‘Hidden Talent’

Megyn Kelly practically blushed during a couple’s interview with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly when he had to answer what her “hidden talent”.

In a clip posted Thursday on Instagram by the 35-year-old actress, Fox asks the superstar rapper to name what her hidden talent is during a question and answer session for GQ magazine. She captioned the post, “Obviously my hidden talent is aeronautical cartography.” But spoiler: that wasn’t the answer. (RELATED: Megan Fox Says ‘Psychological Breakdown’ Came From Being Hypersexualized)

The rapper, born Colson Baker, initially had a different answer in mind, as his eyes got very wide, raised his eyebrows and he started smirk before cracking up. (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Single Again After Brian Austin Green Confirms Separation)

The “Jennifer’s Body” hitmaker replied, “Buddha, Don’t you dare!”

“Don’t you dare,” she added. “Only PG-Rated answers.”

“Well, for one your I-your IQ is,” Kelly replied. “If you were my ‘Jeopardy!’ partner, you could, you would honestly win every single category. You are an almanac and encyclopedia and dictionary all in one.”

“Okay, so my hidden talent is that I’m not stupid,” Megan replied. “I appreciate you. That’s five points.”

The clip was part of a longer piece the superstar couple did for GQ magazine following their cover story for the outlet. Here’s one other question and answer response that stood out about her bucket list.

It comes at the 1:48 minute mark when Fox asked Kelly to name something on her bucket list.

“To be abducted by a UFO,” the rapper replied.

Megan responded with a grin and said she would give him two points for his answer.

The pair have been together since 2020 after meeting on the set of their thriller “Midnight In The Switchgrass”.