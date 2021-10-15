Editorial

PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has To Absolutely Crush Army

CHAMPAIGN, IL - OCTOBER 09: Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers throws the ball under pressure from Isaiah Gay #92 of the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Wisconsin Badgers need to roll Army this Saturday.

The Badgers are currently 2-3, and the Black Knights represent one of our toughest remaining games of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Their triple option attack is very tough to stop, but for the first time all season, I actually feel like we have some optimism.

Our ground attack and defense were both absolutely stellar against Illinois, and I want to see that energy carry forward against Army.

While I love our great military more than anyone else on the planet, I will be set on ruining Army’s life and season Saturday at Camp Randall in Madison.

We need to get back to .500, and I 100% expect our defense and running game to carry us to that mark under the lights.

 

It’s been a very tough season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t string some wins together and salvage this thing.

I expect us to win and I know fans around the state feel the same way.

 

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: Wisconsin wins 28-10. Make sure to catch the game at 8:00 EST on BTN!