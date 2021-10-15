‘She’s Just So Fake’: Megyn Kelly Compares Kamala Harris To ‘Veep,’ Says ‘She Can’t Even Fake’ Friendliness

Megyn Kelly compared Vice President Kamala Harris to the fictional HBO series “Veep” and said Harris “can’t even fake” her “affability.”

“Kamala Harris … I don’t know, they are trying to rehab her I guess in advance of her run?” Kelly asked Thursday on “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast with her guest Dave Rubin.

“And I don’t know that this woman as a politician is rehabable,” she added. “I really don’t. It’s really like watching ‘Veep.’ So … it’s the first in a YouTube original series called ‘Get Curious with Vice President Harris.’ It features her speaking with several young students about the wonders of space exploration and science.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says She Left ‘Son’s School’ After Boys Were Asked Weekly If They’re ‘Still Sure’ They Were Boys)

It comes at the 1:21:23 minute mark

WATCH:

Kelly noted the children in the show “are not organic children” but “hired actors” because they “couldn’t find any” kids off the street who wanted to talk to the vice president. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

“So they hired actors,” the former Fox News host shared. “It was cast.”

In the clip, Harris talked about getting to see craters on the moon with the kids your “own eyes” in a dramatic way.

The host then said her favorite part was the way Kamala said “with your own eyes,” comparing it to how one speaks to “a baby in the crib.”

“She’s just so fake,” Kelly shared. “To me it is indicative because she can’t even fake it. And she’s tried to fake her affability … I just think she is not relatable. She is very clearly fake.”