Tua Tagovailoa Is On Track To Play Sunday Against The Jaguars

Oct 3, 2021; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) greets teammates before the start of the game against Indianapolis Colts during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Mandatory Credit: Bill Ingram-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like Tua Tagovailoa will be on the field this Sunday when the Dolphins play the Jaguars.

The former Alabama superstar and current Dolphins quarterback has missed some time with a ribs issue, but head coach Brian Flores told the media Friday he’ll play Sunday if practice goes well, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is great news for fans of the Dolphins. The team is currently 1-4 and their season is on the brink of absolute collapse.

It might honestly be beyond saving at this point anyways, but Tua returning at least injects a little bit of hope and optimism.

Will Tua be able to do enough to turn around the sinking ship in Miami? Probably not, but he’s a better option than Jacoby Brissett.

That much we know for sure, but the task ahead of him is still huge.

We’ll see if he’s out there spinning it Sunday against the Jaguars, but there’s certainly reasons to be optimistic.