Tua Tagovailoa Is On Track To Play Sunday Against The Jaguars

It sounds like Tua Tagovailoa will be on the field this Sunday when the Dolphins play the Jaguars.

The former Alabama superstar and current Dolphins quarterback has missed some time with a ribs issue, but head coach Brian Flores told the media Friday he’ll play Sunday if practice goes well, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Dolphins coach Brian Flores tells reporters that if all goes well in practice, QB Tua Tagovailoa will start on Sunday vs. the #Jaguars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2021

This is great news for fans of the Dolphins. The team is currently 1-4 and their season is on the brink of absolute collapse.

It might honestly be beyond saving at this point anyways, but Tua returning at least injects a little bit of hope and optimism.

Tua got hurt on this play.pic.twitter.com/rHkroBLQcc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

Will Tua be able to do enough to turn around the sinking ship in Miami? Probably not, but he’s a better option than Jacoby Brissett.

That much we know for sure, but the task ahead of him is still huge.

More Tua throws on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/HyyGlhkOnI — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 14, 2021

We’ll see if he’s out there spinning it Sunday against the Jaguars, but there’s certainly reasons to be optimistic.