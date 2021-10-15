Watch The Whiniest Woke Women Melt Down

In my latest rant, I dig into the prevalence of the whiniest woke women I could find on Twitter (sourced from aggregator @LibsofTikTok). These are the women who make it harder to be taken seriously as a woman. They define modern cringe. Their commentaries are so utterly bizarre, they have to be heard to be believed.

WATCH:

Everyone went to school or college with these types of women. You can identify them in your classrooms by the overly fashionable styles, multicolored hair, and Karen attitude. Some may observe them in the wild, sipping their pumpkin spice from plastic cups while screeching about straws and sea turtles. They are a fascinating sub-demographic of the female species.

Watch More of Kay’s Rants

Manchin Threw Some SERIOUS Shade At Chuck Schumer, And Now EVERYONE’S Talking

Trump VS. Biden: Find Out Who Wins This Fight

Watch These Woke Soyboys Destroy Our Species

Watch this INSANITY from Australia COVID Camps

Remember to Join The Daily Caller!

Subscribe to our channel!

Become a Daily Caller PATRIOT

Subscribe to our Podcast on iTunes

Check out the SoundCloud

Or keeping visiting our website

Check out our Twitter

And Facebook

Or follow on Instagram

And don’t forget to subscribe!