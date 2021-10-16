Buttigieg Snipes At Fox News Host As Container Ships Pile Up Outside American Ports

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg fired back at Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson on MSNBC Friday.

Carlson claimed that Buttigieg was trying to “figure out how to breastfeed” while on paternity leave and insisted that he was still able to respond to the supply chain crisis while taking care of his twins.

“I guess he [Tucker] just doesn’t understand the concept of bottle feeding, let alone the concept of paternity leave,” Buttigieg told MSNBC‘s Deadline White House. “But what’s really strange is that you know, this is from a side of the aisle that used to claim the mantle of being pro-family,” he continued.

The White House defended Buttigieg after he was scrutinized for being on paternity leave since mid-August while the U.S. undergoes a supply chain crisis. (RELATED: Administration Says Walmart, FedEx, Major West Coast Port Will Operate 24/7 Amid Supply Chain Shortages)

“Proud to work in an Administration that is fighting to make paid leave a reality for everyone, and with people like [Buttigieg] who are role models on the importance of paid leave for new parents,” wrote White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Twitter.

“Let’s be clear. I have been fortunate and privileged to be able to have this leave, but I’ve still been available 24/7 on issues that can’t wait, issues is that can’t be delegated and major decisions and one of those issues I’ve been involved with throughout is, of course, that of supply chains,” said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg was “mostly offline except for major agency decisions” for the first four weeks of his leave and “has been ramping up activities since then,” according to a spokesman for the Department of Transportation.

The Biden administration admitted Tuesday that its policies are partially to blame for the supply chain crisis. The White House warned Americans to expect higher prices and empty shelves come Christmastime.

The International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecast for 2021 as a result of the crisis.