CNN Commentator Backs Joe Rogan Over Her Network On Ivermectin Claims

A CNN commentator tweeted on Friday support for podcaster Joe Rogan over her own network on claims surrounding the drug Ivermectin.

Mary Katharine Ham, a CNN contributor and author of “End of Discussion,” tweeted how many of the attacks against Rogan were dishonest. Hamm asserted that Rogan’s critics should have mentioned the credible facts about Ivermectin, instead of merely offering their opinions.

“Rogan is right that it’s dishonest to say he took horse dewormer when he did not,” Ham said. “It was irresistible to dunk on him for a lot of people, so they went with that instead of sticking to ‘hey, this anti-parasitic isn’t recommended for COVID treatment,’ which would’ve been credible.” (RELATED: Joe Rogan Gets Slandered By CNN, Hillary’s ‘Constitutional Crisis’, And More! | Vince & Jason Save The Nation)

During Rogan’s podcast Wednesday, CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta discussed Rogan’s bout with COVID-19 and how the podcaster took Ivermectin while infected. Gupta said it was ultimately incorrect for CNN to call the drug a “horse dewormer”.

“Yeah, they shouldn’t have said it was horse dewormer,” Gupta explained. “If you got a human pill, because there are people that were taking the veterinary medication, you’re not obviously, you got it from a doctor, so it shouldn’t be called that. Ivermectin could be a very effective medication for parasitic disease.”

“Does it bother you that the news network that you work for out and out lied?” Rogan emphatically stated.

“They shouldn’t have said that,” Gupta replied. Gupta also stated he should’ve asked the network why they called Ivermectin horse dewormer.

After Gupta’s appearance on the podcast, he discussed the COVID-19 vaccine on CNN and continued to trash Rogan. Afterwards, Steve Krakauer, executive producer of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” accused Gupta of “journalistic malpractice” for continuing to denigrate Rogan even after appearing on his podcast.

“Before primetime @DrSanjayGupta had a long interview with @ErinBurnett, where he trashed @JoeRogan by saying ‘when you’re convincing yourself of a particular narrative, in this case no vaccine, you find whatever sort of argument you can to support that,’” Krakauer said.