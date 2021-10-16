It’s Another Great Saturday Of Football In America

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s another awesome Saturday of college football in America.

Unfortunately, I don’t have a week seven preview show for all of you because I’m traveling for wedding stuff, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t be amped up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We also have a handful of great games today. We have UCF/Cincinnati, Oklahoma State/Texas, Auburn/Arkansas, Florida/LSU, Wisconsin/Army, Kentucky/Georgia, Iowa/Purdue, Baylor/BYU, Alabama/Mississippi State, and Ole Miss/Tennessee.

While it’s not the greatest lineup of games, it’ll be more than enough to keep us entertained all day long. That much is for sure!

It’s days like these that we dream about all offseason. It’s days like this one that drinking cold beers with the boys are all about.

How serious am I about college football? I literally scheduled my flights so that I wouldn’t have to miss the afternoon or primetime games.

Yes, I’m that dedicated to college football. It might annoy my girlfriend at times, but it’s a risk worth making in my eyes.

Hand up, I was wrong about the Alabama/Texas A&M game. My tweets were sent after serval light beers. As a man, you have to know how to admit your mistakes. Props to me for my mature approach. Still, anyone who thinks Alabama is done is a moron. pic.twitter.com/rzvHIAFh5g — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 11, 2021

Now, let’s go out and have ourselves a hell of a day! After all, we’ve earned this!