Officer Killed In Ambush On First Shift Laid To Rest

Dylan Harrison, an Oconee Drug Task Force Agent and part-time Alamo Officer who was killed in an ambush outside the Alamo police department Oct. 8, was laid to rest Friday in Georgia.

The funeral was held at the DuBose Porter Conference Center at Oconee Fall Line Technical College, WMAZ reported. Harrison, 26, is survived by his wife and a six-month-old son. WGXA streamed the funeral service on its Facebook page. (RELATED: Suspect At Large After Ambush Attack That Kills Police Officer On His First Day)

Early this morning, Officer Dylan Harrison was shot & killed while working his very first shift with the Alamo Police Department in Georgia. Dylan is survived by his wife & 6-month-old-baby. Our hearts go out to Dylan’s family, friends, & colleagues as they mourn his loss. pic.twitter.com/DRzbZlGzRf — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) October 10, 2021

Investigators reported that Harrison’s murder was in retaliation to an arrest he conducted earlier in his shift, according to WMAZ. It was his first day on the job.

“It is believed that the ambush-style attack on Officer Harrison was retaliation for the incident and arrest of the man,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement.

According to officials, Harrison stopped a driver for a traffic violation near the police department. Harrison asked the driver for his ID but the driver refused to give it to him, according to WCTI. The men got into a heated exchange and, according to Harrison’s account, the driver pushed him, WCTI reported. Harrison tried to arrest the man but he refused to comply and Harrison used his taser before bringing the man into jail.

The GBI charged and arrested Damien Anthony Ferguson, 43, for the murder. Ferguson was an associate of the man Harrison arrested earlier in the day, according to the GBI. Ferguson previously served eight years in prison for aggravated assault on another officer in 1998.

“If Dylan can lay down his life for all of us, then you can draw up the courage to lay down your anger,” a family friend named Keith said at the funeral service. He also encouraged attendees to “be like Dylan.”

Chris Heisler, the Founder of the U.S. Honor Flag, also spoke about Harrison. He gave his wife, Heather, gloves and a flag to honor his life, WMAZ reported.

“Your sacrifice and your pain are what this flag represents,” Heisler said to Heather.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Harrison’s honor as a memorial fund.