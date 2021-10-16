‘We Believe They Were Ambushed’: Gunman Kills Deputy, Injures 2 More Officers Outside Bar

A Texas deputy constable was killed and two others injured while working a security job early Saturday morning in Houston.

One of the injured deputies, who was shot in the back, remains in critical condition at a local hospital, reported KHOU 11. The third officer was shot in the foot.

A Texas constable deputy was fatally shot and two other deputies were wounded in what police are calling an “ambush” early outside a Houston nightclub. https://t.co/6UlpXBgLhR — ABC News (@ABC) October 16, 2021

“We believe they were ambushed, shot from behind, with a — a suspect with a rifle,” Executive Assistant Chief of the Houston Police Department James Jones said, according to CBS News.

The three deputies were shot while they were arresting an individual for a possible robbery, according to KHOU 11. (RELATED: Two Killed After Shooting, Wounding Police Officer During Traffic Stop In San Antonio)

“My main concern is the families of the three officers involved … I hope for swift and quick justice for that individual because he ambushed my deputies,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said, reported KHOU 11.

A suspect is in custody, but police are unsure whether he was a witness or is the suspected gunman, KHOU 11 reported.

“Our hearts are heavy as we extend our condolences to [Precinct 4]. They tragically lost one deputy and two more are injured after being shot early this morning. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the deputy’s family, friends and coworkers during this exceptionally difficult time,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Saturday.