‘No Relationship To Our State’: Joe Manchin Hammers ‘Socialist’ Bernie Sanders Over Op-Ed In West Virginia Newspaper

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin went after Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Twitter after Sanders wrote an op-ed in a West Virginia newspaper Friday.

Sanders’ op-ed called for “every democrat” to demand Manchin support President Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Plan, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

GAZETTE-MAIL EXCLUSIVE: @SenSanders says “We need every Democrat,” calls for Manchin to support Build Back Better Bill. Read the op-ed 👉https://t.co/2PW3TbtvrF pic.twitter.com/FTFNLAJ7Ax — Gazette-Mail (@wvgazettemail) October 15, 2021

“We now have a historic opportunity to support the working families of West Virginia, Vermont, and the entire country and create policy which works for all, not just the few,” Sanders wrote about the Build Back Better Plan, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

“This isn’t the first time an out-of-stater has tried to tell West Virginians what is best for them despite having no relationship to our state,” Manchin said in a statement on Twitter.

Manchin has been opposed to Biden’s Build Back Better Plan and its $3.5 trillion price tag, calling it “the definition of fiscal insanity” in September. However, Biden has claimed that the plan will cost taxpayers $0. (RELATED: Omar Calls Manchin And Sinema ‘Republicans’ Amid Reconciliation Showdown)

“Senator Sanders’ answer is to throw more money on an already overheated economy while 52 other senators have grave concerns about this approach,” Manchin went on to say.

Manchin made clear his position on the Build Back Better Plan in his statement on Twitter. “To be clear, again, Congress should proceed with caution on any additional spending and I will not vote for a reckless expansion of government programs,” Manchin said. “No op-ed from a self-declared Independent socialist is going to change that.”