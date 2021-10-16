Parents Announce ‘Not Domestic Terrorists’ Rally In Front Of The Justice Department

Northern Virginia parents plan to protest in front of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. Sunday, according to a flyer posted online.

A flyer reveals plans for a “Parents Are Not ‘Domestic Terrorists’ Rally Oct. 17. “Stand up, speak up, fight back!” the memo reads. “Bring friends, be heard … you can make a difference!” (RELATED: Left-Wing Member Of Loudoun County School Board Announces Resignation)

📣 We invite @NSBAPublicEd exec director + AG Merrick Garland to hear mama, papa + grandparent bears at our pep rally for parents this Sun, Oct 17, 3 PM at the corner of Constitution Ave NW + 9th St NW, in front of… @TheJusticeDept! They need to come + apologize to #wetheparents pic.twitter.com/18lvaQjRUP — Asra Q. Nomani 🐻Mama Bear “Domestic Terrorist” 🧸 (@AsraNomani) October 15, 2021

News broke Wednesday that a Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) student was allegedly raped in a school bathroom in May by a male student who wore a skirt. The victim’s father, Scott Smith, was arrested at a LCPS school board meeting weeks later for resisting arrest, and the perpetrator – who was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy – allegedly assaulted another girl at the school he transferred to following the initial incident, Daily Wire reported.

Minutes before the Smith’s arrest, the superintendent stated that public concerns about transgender bathrooms were misplaced and claimed there was no record of any assault occurring in the district’s school bathrooms.

Loudoun County’s prosecutor, who had close ties to the LCPS school board and would have known about the incident, appeared in court personally to prosecute Smith for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, Daily Wire reported. The prosecutor had campaigned on a platform of ending “mass incarceration.”

In response to a Sept. 29 National School Boards Association letter which likened parents protesting at school board meetings to “domestic terrorists,” the Department of Justice announced plans for the FBI to cooperate with local law enforcement in every federal judicial district to address threats against school administrators and other school staff.

Loudoun County and Fairfax County are suburbs of Washington, D.C. in northern Virginia.

