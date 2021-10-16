Wisconsin Beats Army 20-14, Badgers Improve To 3-3

Wisconsin defeated Army 20-14 late Saturday night in a great game.

Entering the game, I said the Badgers needed to get a win and get back to .500 after a pathetic 2-3 start. Well, that’s exactly what we did. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it was far from a pretty game, a win is a win and with our record, I’ll take every single win I can get.

The best part about the game against the Black Knights was the fact that Graham Mertz actually looked solid tonight.

He had two rushing touchdowns, looked very competent and played a complete game. Yes, he still has some rough moments, but we finally got a solid look at what he can be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Add in the fact our defense continues to be unreal and our running game is impressive, and it’s not hard to understand why fans are content with the win.

Super happy with beating Army? Of course not, but I’m going to take it.

You shall not pass ☝️ if the @BadgerFootball defense has anything to say about it pic.twitter.com/dySiRry9vK — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) October 17, 2021

Now, we play Purdue and Iowa over the next two weeks. Let’s crank out a few more wins and take care of business.