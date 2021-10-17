GOP Sen. Who Voted To Impeach Trump Says He’s Not Sure Trump Would Win The Nomination

Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy told Axios’ Mike Allen Sunday he’s not sure if former President Donald Trump would win the presidential nomination in 2024.

Cassidy appeared on “Axios on HBO” to discuss his support for the potential nomination of Trump as the 2024 Republican candidate for the presidency. Axios co-founder Mike Allen hypothesized Trump would run in 2024 and win the nomination, but Cassidy interjected, saying, “I don’t know that.”

“President Trump is the first president in the Republican side at least to lose the House, the presidency, and the Senate in four years. Elections are about winning,” the senator responded.

Coming up on #AxiosOnHBO… Louisiana senator dismisses Trump in a way few Republicans do Full episode airs at 6pm on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/dd4CHkQkQ4 — Axios (@axios) October 17, 2021

Allen asked if he thought Trump could lose the nomination, and Cassidy responded saying, “I think he might.”

“If you want to win the presidency, and hopefully that’s what voters are thinking about, I think he might.” (RELATED: Mitt Romney Says Trump Will Win GOP Nomination If He Runs In 2024)

Cassidy added he would not vote for the former forty-fifth president if he were chosen as the Republican nominee. The senator was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Trump at the impeachment trial in January.

“I take an oath to support and defend the Constitution. And when there was a pattern of behavior that culminated as it did on January the 6th — and we’ve had revelations since — that just led me to that decision,” he said.