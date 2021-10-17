College GameDay Will Be At UCLA Vs. Oregon For Week Eight

College GameDay is headed to the PAC-12 this Saturday.

The popular ESPN event announced Sunday afternoon that it'll be going to Pasadena for the game between the Bruins and Ducks.

You can watch the announcement video below.

Honestly, I don’t love this pick at all. I love GameDay, but I honestly should avoid the PAC-12 as much as possible.

Why? The PAC-12 is the least important conference among the P5s, and it’s not close. Even with the Big 12 falling apart, the PAC-12 generates very little attention.

Why go to UCLA/Oregon when you could just go to Ole Miss/LSU. Given the recent news about Orgeron, it would set the sport on fire.

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has reached a separation agreement with the school and won’t return next season, according to @RossDellenger. Even after getting a huge win over Florida, Coach O is done with the Tigers. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 17, 2021

Of course, I’m sure UCLA fans are pumped to finally be back in the spotlight. I’m just not sure the rest of the country feels the same. You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on ABC.