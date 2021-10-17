Italian DJ Claims Conor McGregor Broke His Nose During Alleged Altercation In Rome

DJ Francesco Facchinetti has accused Conor McGregor of attacking him.

According to MMAMania.com, Facchinetti posted on his Instagram story Saturday night that the legendary UFC star attacked him and caused serious injuries. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He stated the following in part, according to the same report:

At 2.30 this night I was attacked by Mr. McGregor. The very famous McGregor, who punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of ten witnesses, his friends and his bodyguards. He attacked me without motivation as we talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together. I could have shut up and not say anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous.

You can watch his full comments below. It’s clear that Facchinetti definitely suffered some kind of injury.

Obviously, McGregor has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. Even though it allegedly happened in Italy and not America, that’s still the gold standard.

Having said that, this is just the latest allegation against McGregor when it comes to issues outside of the octagon.

He’s repeatedly had issues, including attacking an older man in a bar a couple years ago.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and deal with it accordingly. I have no doubt at all that Dana White can’t be happy at all.

BREAKING: Conor McGregor Has Been Arrested On A Felony Charge In Miami. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/spreAf2lld — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 11, 2019

McGregor – if guilty – has some stuff he seriously needs to figure out.