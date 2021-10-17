Georgia Remains Number One In The AP Poll After Week Seven

The Georgia Bulldogs are still the top team in America.

The post-week seven AP Poll was released Sunday afternoon, and the Bulldogs easily held onto the top spot after a win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State rounded out the top five.

Obviously, you can’t argue with Georgia being in the top spot. They’re undefeated and have a handful of big wins, including this past Saturday against the Wildcats.

While I still believe Alabama is the best team in America, the Bulldogs have done enough to earn the top spot.

With Cincy sitting at number two, it certainly looks like they’re primed and ready for a spot in the playoff. When you look at the schedule for the Bearcats, it’s hard to find a likely loss.

So, it appears that we’re going to get our first ever G5 team in the playoff.

As for the rest of the top five, they’re all still very solidly in the playoff picture and they all control their own destinies.

At this point in the year, that’s all you can ask for.

