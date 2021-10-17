Editorial

Tennessee Fans Throw Trash At Ole Miss Cheerleaders And Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/espn/status/1449599521332383744)

Tennessee fans melted down during a 31-26 loss to Ole Miss late Saturday night.

With 54 seconds remaining in the game, play had to be paused because Volunteers fans started raining down trash after a call spotting the ball that they didn’t like helped seal it up for the Rebels, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The situation got so bad that Ole Miss cheerleaders had to literally run for safety. To call it wild would be a massive understatement.

As Lane Kiffin, who coached at Tennessee for a season, left the field, a fan threw a water bottle at him and he actually managed to catch it.

What an absolutely humiliating look for fans of the Rebels. It’s far beyond embarrassing. It’s downright pathetic, and people deserve to be arrested.

I’m all for passionate fans, but I’m not for whatever this garbage was Saturday night. If you’re going to throw things at people over a call, you don’t deserve to be anywhere near a stadium.

I don’t care if you don’t like Lane Kiffin or not. You don’t behave in this fashion just because you lost. It’s that simple.

Kiffin was even pelted with a golf ball! Seriously, what the hell were people thinking?

Hopefully, the police find some people responsible and make some arrests.