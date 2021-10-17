Tennessee Fans Throw Trash At Ole Miss Cheerleaders And Lane Kiffin

Tennessee fans melted down during a 31-26 loss to Ole Miss late Saturday night.

With 54 seconds remaining in the game, play had to be paused because Volunteers fans started raining down trash after a call spotting the ball that they didn’t like helped seal it up for the Rebels, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Ole Miss-Tennessee game was delayed because of fans throwing objects at Ole Miss players. pic.twitter.com/VXAenOy1Ty — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2021

The situation got so bad that Ole Miss cheerleaders had to literally run for safety. To call it wild would be a massive understatement.

This is banana land!!! The cheerleaders aren’t safe! pic.twitter.com/vatMpZWymU — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 17, 2021

Rational response from Tennessee fans to throw shit all over the field. pic.twitter.com/2doOM5lK4T — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 17, 2021

As Lane Kiffin, who coached at Tennessee for a season, left the field, a fan threw a water bottle at him and he actually managed to catch it.

Lane Kiffin caught a water bottle on his way out of Neyland Stadium — and tossed his visor back 😅 pic.twitter.com/KVxZiPK7ZB — ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2021

What an absolutely humiliating look for fans of the Rebels. It’s far beyond embarrassing. It’s downright pathetic, and people deserve to be arrested.

I’m all for passionate fans, but I’m not for whatever this garbage was Saturday night. If you’re going to throw things at people over a call, you don’t deserve to be anywhere near a stadium.

This catch by Lane Kiffin as Ole Miss exited Neyland Stadium 👀 (via @LateKickJosh)pic.twitter.com/pxoCIfQtVt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2021

I don’t care if you don’t like Lane Kiffin or not. You don’t behave in this fashion just because you lost. It’s that simple.

Kiffin was even pelted with a golf ball! Seriously, what the hell were people thinking?

Lane Kiffin on win vs. Tennessee: “Relief. I don’t know if I’m more excited we found a way to win or I didn’t get hit by a golf ball they were throwing at me.” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 17, 2021

Hopefully, the police find some people responsible and make some arrests.