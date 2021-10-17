Watch The Electric Trailer For ‘The Batman’

“The Batman” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The latest film about the iconic superhero stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role, and it looks like it’s going to be absolutely insane. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the trailer a watch below. It’s going to send your expectations through the roof.

What are we all thinking? I’m thinking it’s going to be awesome, and the trailer makes it clear it’s going to be a very dark film.

How could anyone see that trailer and not think the movie is going to be great? It looks outstanding.

THE BATMAN is nearly three hours long. It’s a full on detective noir epic. The story takes place during the week of Halloween. Batman keeps a journal & it’s read to the audience in voiceover. Please inject this film into my veins. It’s absolutely everything I’ve ever wanted. pic.twitter.com/IjhoY2rvqM — Jesabel 🍂🎃 (@JesabelFilms) October 14, 2021

Now, it “The Batman” going to be as great as “The Dark Knight” saga with Christian Bale? Almost certainly not.

I’m not sure anything will ever beat Bale as Batman, but it definitely looks like Pattinson is going to give fans a movie worth watching.

You can catch “The Batman” in theaters starting March 4, 2022. There is a 100% chance I will see it!