Star From ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Dies At Age 95

Betty Lynn, best known for her role as Thelma Lou in ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ has succumbed to an undisclosed illness, passing away on Oct. 16.

The announcement was made by the Andy Griffith Museum based in Mount Airy, North Carolina, “Betty Lynn died peacefully on Saturday, October 16, 2021 after a brief illness. She was 95,” the museum said via their website.

RIP Betty Lynn. She played Thelma Lou on #TAGS & brightened every scene she was in & every shooting day she was on set. I saw her last a few years ago where she still lit up the room with her positivity. It was great to have known and worked with her. She truly was 95yrs young. https://t.co/2KMMQRz4PP — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2021

Lynn appeared regularly at the museum for meet and greets as well as autograph signings among other events, according to CNN.

Lynn’s acting debut was in “Sitting Pretty” from 1948, a 42 year career saw her land many roles but most remember her as Thelma Lou.

One of her last roles was a 1986 made-for-TV movie “Return to Mayberry” where she reprised her role as Thelma Lou, she retired in 2006 then moved to North Carolina from California in 2007, HuffPost reported in 2013.

“I love watching the old shows and still laugh out loud,” Lynn said to HuffPost, “Those days were some of the happiest of my life.”

Lynn was one of the last surviving members of ‘The Andy Griffith Show,” Fox8 reported. A private burial service will be held in Culver City, California. (RELATED: Stop What You’re Doing And Watch This Touching Marine Tribute To Gomer Pyle)

Lynn was apparently finalizing her autobiography at her time of death, it is expected to be posthumously released, according to The Associated Press.