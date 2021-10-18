ANALYSIS: Biden’s IRS Plan Will Crush Normal Americans

Despite the White House’s claim that it will pay for the Build Back Better Act through taxes on the wealthy, one provision will impact almost every American with a bank account.

The provision would allow the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to require “financial institutions [to] report data on financial accounts in an information return” when those accounts hold more than $600 or are involved in transactions totaling more than $600 in a calendar year. The provision applies to “all business and personal accounts from financial institutions, including bank, loan, and investment accounts,” according to a Treasury Department fact sheet.