Cam Newton Says ‘Hell Yeah’ He Still Wants To Play In The NFL, Reveals He’s Vaccinated

Cam Newton still wants to play in the NFL.

Newton was unexpectedly cut by the Patriots before the season started, but he hasn’t given up hopes of returning to the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING NEWS: The #Patriots have released Cam Newton. Mac Jones is the starting QB in New England. https://t.co/3qE1qu6xqC — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 31, 2021

In a video released on his YouTube page Sunday, Newton said “hell yeah” he still wants to play in the NFL, and he also revealed that he’s now vaccinated.

You can listen to his full comments below.

As much as I appreciate the fact that Newton wants to return to the NFL, I’m not sure it’s going to make much of a difference.

Newton’s best days are far behind him, and that’s obvious to anyone with eyes. If he still had a lot of gas left in the tank, he would still be on the Pats.

At the very least, he would have already been given another shot in the NFL. There are plenty of unvaccinated players in the NFL and they’re not all stars.

Pete Carroll says on @710ESPNSeattle that the Seahawks have talked to Cam Newton “and everybody who could help us.” But declines to go into specifics of those talks but says Seahawks have talked to everybody available. Only known workout Seattle has had of a QB is Blake Bortles. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 18, 2021

There’s solid evidence you can be unvaccinated and be just fine when it comes to earning a roster spot.

Newton lost his freak athleticism and his arm is far from elite. That’s not a great recipe for a QB who is 32.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton)

Will a team take a chance on him? I doubt it, but anything is possible in the NFL.