Country Music Superstar Cancels Concerts Over Vaccine Requirements, Mask Mandates

Country superstar Travis Tritt announced he will cancel concerts at venues that require proof of COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates or requires testing.

"I'm putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated," the 58-year-old country singer shared with his fans in a statement posted on his website Monday.

“Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately,” he added. “Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause. I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning.”

"This is a sacrifice that I'm willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes," Tritt continued. "There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting."

The message on the site noted, so far the show’s of the “Here’s a Quarter” hitmaker’s that have been canceled included such upcoming shows as “Muncie, Indiana on Oct. 23, Philadelphia, Mississippi on November 6, Peoria, Illinois on Nov 11 and Louisville, Kentucky on Nov. 13.”

The country star said shows that don’t have mandates have not been canceled and will continue as planned. Tritt also apologized to those fans that might be upset and said rescheduling for those shows was underway.

“I’m sorry for any inconvenience this situation creates for anyone who had purchased tickets to these shows,” the “Help Me Hold On” hitmaker explained. “We will try to reschedule unrestricted shows in these areas as soon as we can.”

The superstar’s comments follow similar ones by such music legends as Eric Clapton who previously shared he will cancel concerts at venues that require proof of coronavirus.