Spam Caller Pretends To Be A Federal Agent Attempting To Arrest Me On Drug Charges, I Recap The First Episode Of ‘Yellowstone’ As If It’s My Actual Life

I took a spam caller for a trip Monday afternoon.

While sitting at my computer building an empire as I often do, my phone went off with a number I didn't recognize.

Shortly after answering, I was informed that warrants had been issued for my arrest on drug trafficking charges. Obviously, I knew it was a spam call immediately, and decided to have some fun with them.

How did I have fun with them? I recapped the first episode of “Yellowstone” and pretended it was my actual life. Fire it up below and enjoy.

A person pretending to be a fed called me claiming I was wanted on serious drug trafficking charges. I proceeded to recap the first episode of @Yellowstone as if it was my real life and my non-existent brother and brother-in-law had died in a shootout over cattle. ENJOY: pic.twitter.com/ZjJ1W5Aht7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 18, 2021

If you’re dumb enough to call me posing as a federal agent, it better be a hell of a lot more convincing than “Jennifer Walker” was.

I wish I could post the full audio but it was too long for Twitter. Let’s just say she didn’t make a very compelling case that I was going down for drugs.

At least make it something interesting like arms dealing. Make it a sexy crime that involves international espionage if you want to rattle me.

Otherwise, I’m going to turn the tables on you and have you thinking I’m some modern day western outlaw.

Seriously, how does anyone with access to the internet fall for this stuff? I feel bad for elderly people who do because they don’t know better, but short of that, there’s no excuse. Stay frosty, gentlemen!