ANALYSIS: America’s Economy Is On The Verge Of A Crisis. Are Vaccine Mandates To Blame?

Despite rebounding from a pandemic-induced plunge, the U.S. is now reckoning with multiple economic calamities: surging consumer prices, supply chain bottlenecks and a labor shortage. Some speculate that vaccine mandates, imposed by businesses and the federal government, are also fueling a downturn, but just how much are vaccine mandates to blame for the current state of the economy?

Critics warn such requirements for workers will have disastrous consequences. Fox News host Laura Ingraham predicted in the opening monologue of “The Ingraham Angle” last Thursday that President Joe Biden’s proposed vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees will “haunt businesses for years.”