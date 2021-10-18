Ed Orgeron Is Being Paid Nearly $17 Million To Leave LSU

Ed Orgeron is leaving LSU, but he won’t be leaving empty-handed.

LSU announced Sunday that Orgeron’s time with the program will come to an end at the conclusion of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he’s still going to get a massive chunk of cash to go away.

A Letter from Scott Woodward, LSU’s Director of Athletics pic.twitter.com/eVGmqqIRbK — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 17, 2021

According to Ross Dellenger, the terms of the separation agreement require LSU to pay Orgeron his buyout of $16.949 million.

He’ll get the first chunk of $5.68 million in a couple months.

Official: Per term sheet, #LSU is terminating Orgeron’s contract “without cause” & will pay a buyout of $16.949M, as reported earlier. Payments to be delivered in 18 installments, starting this December & ending Dec 2025. 1st payment, due in about 2 months, is for $5.68 million — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 17, 2021

O payments

Dec 2021: $5.68M

Jan 2022: $667K

Jun 2022: $1M

Jul 2022: $750K

Dec 2022: $1M

Jan 2023: 750K

Jun 2023: $750K

Jul 2023: $750K

Dec 2023: $750K

Jan 2024: $750K

Jun 2024: $500K

Jul 2024: $750K

Dec 2024: $500K

July 2025: $750K

Jun 2025: $426K

July 2025: $750K

Dec 2025: $426K — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 17, 2021

Even though Coach O has suffered an unprecedented fall from grace, he’s still going to have plenty of money to survive and thrive.

His payout in December will be for more money than the average person in America makes in a lifetime.

There are few things more interesting in the world of sports than buyouts for college football coaches. You can get fired from your job and still get paid more money than most people would make in five lifetimes.

Orgeron is out the door in Baton Rouge once the season is over, and he’s leaving with nearly $17 million. Yeah, something tells me he’s not going to be crying too hard.

A Letter from Ed Orgeron pic.twitter.com/eDzbLgBb5V — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 17, 2021

Don’t spend it all in one place, Coach O!