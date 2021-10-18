Editorial

Ed Orgeron Is Being Paid Nearly $17 Million To Leave LSU

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers in the second quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ed Orgeron is leaving LSU, but he won’t be leaving empty-handed.

LSU announced Sunday that Orgeron’s time with the program will come to an end at the conclusion of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he’s still going to get a massive chunk of cash to go away.

According to Ross Dellenger, the terms of the separation agreement require LSU to pay Orgeron his buyout of $16.949 million.

He’ll get the first chunk of $5.68 million in a couple months.

Even though Coach O has suffered an unprecedented fall from grace, he’s still going to have plenty of money to survive and thrive.

His payout in December will be for more money than the average person in America makes in a lifetime.

There are few things more interesting in the world of sports than buyouts for college football coaches. You can get fired from your job and still get paid more money than most people would make in five lifetimes.

Orgeron is out the door in Baton Rouge once the season is over, and he’s leaving with nearly $17 million. Yeah, something tells me he’s not going to be crying too hard.

Don’t spend it all in one place, Coach O!