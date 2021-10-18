Editorial

REPORT: Ed Orgeron Let His Girlfriends And Their Kids Crash LSU Practices

Sep 11, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the first half against McNeese State Cowboys at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ed Orgeron reportedly let his girlfriends crash LSU football practices.

LSU has canned Coach O, but he will be allowed to finish out the year. One of the reported issues at hand was Orgeron’s personal life possibly being too much for LSU officials. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the latest allegation is a doozy.

According to Matt Trent, Orgeron would bring his girlfriends to practices and allow their kids to interfere by participating in drills.

Yes, you read that correctly. Coach O allegedly let the kids of women he was seeing play in practices like they were actually on the team.

Honestly, I’m not outraged at this allegation at all. In fact, I kind of love it. When you’re courting a woman, you have to use the tools at your disposal.

If you’re the head coach of the Tigers, then you’re going to play that card to help you.

If a woman has a kid that loves football, how else are you going to impress her other than let her kid line up on offense for a few reps?

Imagine the outrage of players who expected to compete for an SEC title having to practice with kids. I would quit the team if I was a player.

As a fan, inject this into my soul!

As I’ve said before and as I’ll say again, the “30 for 30” on this debacle is going to be epic and I can’t wait!