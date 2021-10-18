REPORT: Ed Orgeron Let His Girlfriends And Their Kids Crash LSU Practices

Ed Orgeron reportedly let his girlfriends crash LSU football practices.

LSU has canned Coach O, but he will be allowed to finish out the year. One of the reported issues at hand was Orgeron’s personal life possibly being too much for LSU officials. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the latest allegation is a doozy.

Ed Orgeron Allegedly Hit On The Pregnant Wife Of A High-Ranking LSU Official https://t.co/QGuXQjvq0w — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2021

According to Matt Trent, Orgeron would bring his girlfriends to practices and allow their kids to interfere by participating in drills.

Yes, you read that correctly. Coach O allegedly let the kids of women he was seeing play in practices like they were actually on the team.

With regards to Orgeron’s personal life bleeding into his coaching life, sources also tell @WBRZ that there were multiple practices where “girlfriends” would be in attendance at prax and would “interfere”. To the degree of children of the women taking part in drills with team. — Matt Trent (@MCTrent23) October 17, 2021

Honestly, I’m not outraged at this allegation at all. In fact, I kind of love it. When you’re courting a woman, you have to use the tools at your disposal.

If you’re the head coach of the Tigers, then you’re going to play that card to help you.

Ed Orgeron Is Being Paid A Stunning Amount Of Money To Leave LSU. How Will Fans React? https://t.co/bFpgOEHn0o — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2021

If a woman has a kid that loves football, how else are you going to impress her other than let her kid line up on offense for a few reps?

Imagine the outrage of players who expected to compete for an SEC title having to practice with kids. I would quit the team if I was a player.

As a fan, inject this into my soul!

Ten days ago, I speculated Ed Orgeron’s time with LSU was over. I NEVER thought it’d play out like this. College football is truly the Wild West. pic.twitter.com/53svsi2gCW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 17, 2021

As I’ve said before and as I’ll say again, the “30 for 30” on this debacle is going to be epic and I can’t wait!