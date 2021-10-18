Ed Orgeron Allegedly Hit On The Pregnant Wife Of A High-Ranking LSU Official

Ed Orgeron reportedly had a bizarre interaction with the pregnant wife of an LSU official.

The Tigers officially announced Sunday night that Coach O’s time as the program’s football coach will come to an end when the season concludes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A Letter from Scott Woodward, LSU’s Director of Athletics pic.twitter.com/eVGmqqIRbK — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 17, 2021

More and more details are surfacing about why the two sides split after recently winning a national title, and an alleged interaction with a pregnant woman is raising eyebrows.

Ten days ago, I speculated Ed Orgeron’s time with LSU was over. I NEVER thought it’d play out like this. College football is truly the Wild West. pic.twitter.com/53svsi2gCW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 17, 2021

According to BroBible, The Athletic reported that Coach O hit on the pregnant wife of a high-ranking LSU official while at a gas station.

The Athletic wrote the following about the alleged incident:

It created messes for him, like the time Orgeron pulled up to a woman at a gas station wearing exercise attire. “Hey, you look like you work out,” he said, according to multiple sources. “We could work out together.” The woman informed Orgeron she was married and pregnant, to which he responded, “Why does that matter?” That woman was the wife of a high-ranking LSU official. Word of this reached the LSU Board of Supervisors, the collection of prominent Louisiana attorneys and business owners appointed by the governor who make the most important decisions at LSU. And of course, it reached LSU athletic director Scott Woodward.

What an absolute mess for everyone down in Baton Rouge. Coach O went from being the most popular man in the state and a hero to be shown the exit in less than two years.

It’s arguably the worst fall from grace that we’ve ever seen from a college football coach. I’m not sure there’s ever even been something similar before.

A Letter from Ed Orgeron pic.twitter.com/eDzbLgBb5V — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 17, 2021

If the allegations he hit on the pregnant wife of a powerful LSU official, then it’s not hard to see how the train went off the tracks.

College football coaches are very powerful, but there’s always someone higher on the food chain, unless you’re Nick Saban or Dabo Swinney.

Clearly, Coach O had burned too many bridges and he’s now gone. If the pregnant gas station story is true, it’s not hard to imagine that the situation alienated a lot of powerful people.

Press Conference with Ed Orgeron and Scott Woodwardhttps://t.co/4RT3rd8Lvc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 18, 2021

The “30 for 30” on this situation is going to be absolutely nuts if it ever gets made, and I sincerely hope it does.