Supply Chain Disaster! | Exclusive Interview With The Intercept’s Ryan Grim | Vince & Jason Save The Nation

In this episode, Vince and Jason sit down with The Intercept’s D.C. Bureau Chief Ryan Grim to talk about how we’re going to fix the supply chain issues around the country and also Grim’s role in unboxing the Diane Feinstein and Brett Kavanaugh allegations. (RELATED: Biden Admin Admits They’re Partly Responsible For Supply Chain Chaos)

“Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.

Subscribe to Save The Nation on Apple Podcasts: https://rb.gy/mletxb

Subscribe to Save The Nation on Spotify: https://rb.gy/jd7gdx