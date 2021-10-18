Jackson Mahomes Dances On Sean Taylor’s Memorial Logo

Jackson Mahomes upset NFL fans Sunday during the Washington/Chiefs game.

Former Redskins star Sean Taylor had his number retired Sunday, and it was a very emotional moment for WTF fans. Taylor was killed during a robbery attempt back in 2007. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sean Taylor has his jersey officially retired in Washington 👏 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/iQi7lVsDjc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2021

However, Jackson Mahomes, who is the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes, apparently didn’t get the memo because a video went viral of him appearing to dance on Taylor’s memorial logo, according to BroBible.

You can give it a watch below.

Jackson Mahomes was seen here dancing on the Sean Taylor “21” logo which was chained off to begin with. This should infuriate everyone, this is disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/7puweqqOuM — 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 🥷 (@BannedKidd) October 17, 2021

Sunday night in reaction to situation, Mahomes apologized and tweeted that he was “directed to stand in that area.” It’s unclear if he was directed to dance and act like a fool.

I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family. — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) October 18, 2021

It really does seem like Jackson Mahomes is intent on becoming the most-hated person tied to the NFL. He poured water on Ravens fans and now appeared to dance on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo on the day the deceased man’s jersey was retired.

Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) pic.twitter.com/blJGztZhW0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2021

Is there anyone more hateable than Jackson Mahomes? I’m really starting to think the answer to that question is no.

Maybe this whole situation was a big mistake, but at some point, there are just too many missteps. How did he not realize he was on the logo?

He’s either a complete idiot or did it on purpose. Neither is a great option.

Case Closed. Jackson Mahomes danced on the Sean Taylor #21 sideline tribute for TikTok. Bigger question probably needs to be why anyone was allowed to stand on it to begin with. Not good enough @FedExField pic.twitter.com/qNY8GnL1gf — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 17, 2021

What an absolute clown show from Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother. Stop bringing this dude to games.