Jackson Mahomes Dances On Sean Taylor’s Memorial Logo

Jackson Mahomes (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BannedKidd/status/1449864999812403201)

Jackson Mahomes upset NFL fans Sunday during the Washington/Chiefs game.

Former Redskins star Sean Taylor had his number retired Sunday, and it was a very emotional moment for WTF fans. Taylor was killed during a robbery attempt back in 2007. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Jackson Mahomes, who is the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes, apparently didn’t get the memo because a video went viral of him appearing to dance on Taylor’s memorial logo, according to BroBible.

You can give it a watch below.

Sunday night in reaction to situation, Mahomes apologized and tweeted that he was “directed to stand in that area.” It’s unclear if he was directed to dance and act like a fool.

It really does seem like Jackson Mahomes is intent on becoming the most-hated person tied to the NFL. He poured water on Ravens fans and now appeared to dance on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo on the day the deceased man’s jersey was retired.

Is there anyone more hateable than Jackson Mahomes? I’m really starting to think the answer to that question is no.

Maybe this whole situation was a big mistake, but at some point, there are just too many missteps. How did he not realize he was on the logo?

He’s either a complete idiot or did it on purpose. Neither is a great option.

What an absolute clown show from Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother. Stop bringing this dude to games.