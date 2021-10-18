Joe And Jill Biden Appear To Walk Through Restaurant Maskless, Breaking DC’s Rules

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden appeared to break Washington, D.C.’s, mask mandate Saturday after video emerged appearing to show the couple walking maskless through a restaurant.

Video posted to Twitter appears to show the maskless Bidens walking through the upscale Italian Fiola Mare while masked secret service agents followed in tow.

Every American deserves an answer from @JoeBiden directly explaining why he thinks is allowed to break rules that he demands others to follow. pic.twitter.com/fKlfaBwByw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 17, 2021

A White House pool report confirmed the Bidens did dine at the restaurant.

Other footage posted to Twitter also showed the Bidens leaving the restaurant, also maskless.

Bidens depart Fiola Mare restaurant in Georgetown last night …. pic.twitter.com/2WAsgvApyk — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 17, 2021

According to the restaurant’s website, all customers must wear a mask except while dining. (RELATED: Mayor Bowser Appears To Violate Her Own Mask Mandate Again)

“Per CDC guidance and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s executive order, all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be always worn while in our restaurants, except while eating and drinking. Thank you for understanding.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki downplayed the incident Monday when questioned on it by Fox’s Peter Doocy.

“I think what you’re referring to is a photo of them walking out of a restaurant after they had eaten, masks in hand, where they had not yet put them back on yet.”

“Of course, there are moments when we all don’t put masks back on as quickly as we should but I don’t think we should lose the forest through the trees here, in that our objective here is to get more people vaccinated, make sure that schools and companies around the country can put in place requirements to save more lives and keep people safer and not overly focus on moments in time that don’t reflect overarching policy,” Psaki said.

Doocy then pressed on why the Bidens were seen appearing to walk through the restaurant maskless.

“I think I just addressed it, Peter.”

Citywide guidance mandates everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, to wear a mask indoors. Restaurants and bars are also subject to the mandate except when customers are eating or drinking.

The Daily Caller reached out to Fiola Mare but did not receive a response at the time of publication.