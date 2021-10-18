REPORT: Kanye West Name Change Official After Judge Says He Can Go By ‘Ye’

Kanye West’s name change is reportedly official after his petition to change his name from Kanye Omari West to simply “Ye” was granted.

The 44-year-old rapper two months ago filed legal paperwork to change his moniker to the nickname he’s gone by for years “Ye” and now a judge reportedly has made it official, TMZ reported in a piece published Monday.

The outlet reported, legal documents it obtained showed a filing to change his first, middle and last name to just two letters Y and E. (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

Kanye West has officially changed his name https://t.co/dbxZNBlcMf — The Independent (@Independent) October 18, 2021

The “Flashing Lights” hitmaker has yet to comment on the name change or confirm the report. However, he did make a post on Instagram Monday showing a snapshot of the back of a person’s head that had just been shaved with what appeared to be lettering.

The person in the shot was wearing a necklace that read “Saint,” the same necklace he’s worn before and is the name of one of him and Kim Kardashian’s kids, People magazine reported.

He captioned the post with a “Y” that had two slashes through it that kind of looked like an “E.”

West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, currently still uses the West last name. It is unclear how the reported name change will effect her or the last name of the four kids the couple shared after tying the knot in 2014. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star filed for divorce earlier this year.