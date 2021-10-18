Kourtney Kardashian Gets Engaged To Blink-182 Drummer

Kourtney Kardashian definitely got everyone’s attention Sunday when she announced that she and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker were engaged.

“Forever @travisbarker,” the 42-year-old reality star captioned her post on Instagram, E! News reported Sunday. Her post included a photo of her and Barker at the beach embracing as they are surrounded by candles and dozens of dozens of red roses in the shape of a giant heart. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

The 45-year-old rocker shared a close up shot on his social media of the proposal and the two embracing.

He captioned it, “Forever @kourtneykardashian.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Travis popped the question at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California, according to E! News.

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian has since shared a clip of the diamond engagement ring the reality star got. Check it out.

In February, Kourtney finally confirmed reports the two were dating by going Instagram-official.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

A source shared at the time with the outlet the two have been friends for years.

“It’s been very low-key,” a source told E! News. “They are a really good match, and Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic.”

Travis is a father to Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15 from a previous marriage. Kourtney has three kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 from a prior relationship.

Congrats!