Kourtney Kardashian Gets Engaged To Blink-182 Drummer

Kourtney Kardashian definitely got everyone’s attention Sunday when she announced that she and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker were engaged.
“Forever @travisbarker,” the 42-year-old reality star captioned her post on Instagram, E! News reported Sunday. Her post included a photo of her and Barker at the beach embracing as they are surrounded by candles and dozens of dozens of red roses in the shape of a giant heart. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)
The 45-year-old rocker shared a close up shot on his social media of the proposal and the two embracing.
He captioned it, “Forever @kourtneykardashian.”
Travis popped the question at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California, according to E! News.
Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian has since shared a clip of the diamond engagement ring the reality star got. Check it out.
KRAVIS FOREVER @kourtneykardash @travisbarker pic.twitter.com/gymsssnMFr
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 18, 2021
In February, Kourtney finally confirmed reports the two were dating by going Instagram-official.
A source shared at the time with the outlet the two have been friends for years.
“It’s been very low-key,” a source told E! News. “They are a really good match, and Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic.”
Travis is a father to Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15 from a previous marriage. Kourtney has three kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 from a prior relationship.
Congrats!