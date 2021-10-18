Labor Strikes Are Exploding Across The US Amid Supply Chain Chaos, Vaccine Mandates

Labor strikes are exploding across the U.S. as the country faces severe supply chain chaos and divisive COVID-19 vaccine mandates, potentially painting a grim picture for consumers about to start their holiday shopping.

The COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain backlogs and inflation have given workers across the country both the opportunity and incentive to push for higher wages. More than 10,000 John Deere workers went on strike Thursday after they rejected a contract offer from the company. Theirs was one of 178 worker strikes to take place so far in 2021, 12 of which involved more than 1,000 employees, according to The Washington Post. (RELATED: New York City Mandates Vaccinations For 148,000 School Teachers, Staff)

Vaccine mandates are also taking a toll on workers, with hundreds of current and former Southwest Airlines employees protesting the company’s mandate outside its headquarters in Dallas, Texas. The airline was forced to cancel or delay hundreds of flights in recent weeks, news that came amid reports that pilots had organized a sick-out in protest against vaccine mandates. Both Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly and the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association denied reports of a protest, however.

Southwest Airlines President Mike Van de Ven released a statement echoing Kelly, claiming the cancellations and delays were due to weather.

“As a result, our aircraft and crews were not in their pre-planned positions to operate our schedule on Saturday,” Van de Ven said. “Unfortunately, the out-of-place aircraft and crew resources created additional cancellations … that cascaded throughout the weekend and into Monday and Tuesday.”

“Our employees worked heroically in the midst of these adverse conditions and many came in on off days, or flew additional trips, to help the airline recover. I offer my sincere thanks and appreciation for their tireless work and dedication,” he added.