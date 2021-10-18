Lane Johnson Reveals He’s Struggling With Anxiety And Depression After Missing Multiple Games

Philadelphia Eagles lineman Lane Johnson has revealed why he missed multiple games.

Johnson has missed three matchups for the Eagles, and he announced early Monday morning that he's rejoining the team after some mental health issues.

Jason Kelce said he met with Lane Johnson at the #Eagles practice facility last week. Hasn’t seen him this week. Thoughts are obviously with him. Team is behind him. Will leave any explanation for his absence to Lane. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 12, 2021

“I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I’ve worked hard to restore my personal life. Depression and anxiety are things I’ve dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family. If you’re reading this and struggling, please know that you are not alone,” Johnson wrote in part.

You can read his full statement below.

Obviously, we’re all pulling for Johnson and it’s great to hear that he’s doing much better after struggling with some personal issues.

Dealing with mental health issues isn’t a joke at all, and it can become very serious if it’s not addressed.

After taking time to work on his mental health and missing three games, Eagles’ RT Lane Johnson announced he is returning to the team. https://t.co/eZkNixlYu4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2021

Johnson took some time away from the team and he’s now returning after missing two games. He sounds like he’s in a much better place than he recently was, and that’s all you can ask for.

It’s also another reminder that famous and wealthy people can struggle with stuff just like everyone else. The only difference is they struggle with it under a microscope. I can only imagine how much worse that makes the situation.

🙏 Eagles RT Lane Johnson says he’s returning to the #Eagles after battling depression and anxiety Johnson says he’s dealt with depression and anxiety for a long time and have kept hidden from friends and family#LaneJohnson pic.twitter.com/LUKeFnJ2jQ — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 18, 2021

Let’s all hope it’s all up from here for Johnson!