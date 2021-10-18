Editorial

Lane Johnson Reveals He’s Struggling With Anxiety And Depression After Missing Multiple Games

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks on to the field prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles lineman Lane Johnson has revealed why he missed multiple games.

Johnson has missed three matchups for the Eagles, and he announced early Monday morning that he’s rejoining the team after some mental health issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I’ve worked hard to restore my personal life. Depression and anxiety are things I’ve dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family. If you’re reading this and struggling, please know that you are not alone,” Johnson wrote in part.

Obviously, we’re all pulling for Johnson and it’s great to hear that he’s doing much better after struggling with some personal issues.

Dealing with mental health issues isn’t a joke at all, and it can become very serious if it’s not addressed.

Johnson took some time away from the team and he’s now returning after missing two games. He sounds like he’s in a much better place than he recently was, and that’s all you can ask for.

It’s also another reminder that famous and wealthy people can struggle with stuff just like everyone else. The only difference is they struggle with it under a microscope. I can only imagine how much worse that makes the situation.

Let’s all hope it’s all up from here for Johnson!