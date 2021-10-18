Mark Davis On Jon Gruden’s Emails: ‘We Don’t Stand For It’

Mark Davis opened up about Jon Gruden’s emails Sunday.

Following the Raiders beating the Broncos 24-14, Davis spoke about the situation that led to Gruden resigning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Listen, the Raiders stand for diversity, inclusion and social justice. We always have and we always will. The emails that came out are not what we stand for. So Jon Gruden is no longer head coach of the Raiders. There’s not much more I can say. All the talking heads are making up all sorts of stuff. That’s all it is. We don’t stand for it,” Davis explained, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

For those of you who don’t know, in the emails, Gruden made a remark about the size of DeMaurice Smith‘s lips, called President Joe Biden a “nervous clueless pu**y,” and called Roger Goodell a “fagg*t” and a “clueless anti football pu**y.”

While I certainly don’t defend the language Gruden used or everything that was said, it should be noted that while there were 650,000 emails analyzed, only the former Raiders coach went down.

That’s right, folks. We’re supposed to believe only Jon Gruden was guilty of any wrongdoing.

Roger Goodell is running the NFL like Stalin ran the Soviet Union and Gaddafi ran Libya. The Gruden email scandal proves his behavior is modeled after brutal dictators and tyrants who lived above the law. Why are we tolerating this in America? pic.twitter.com/8uaCv62qs7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 18, 2021

Two things can be true at the same time. What Gruden said was unacceptable and wrong, and this whole thing is a sham if we’re never going to see the other 650,000 emails.

It’s that simple. I understand why Davis feels the way he does, but fans need answers that we’re not getting.

The NFL Wants Fans To Believe That Out Of 650,000 Emails, Only Jon Gruden’s Were Offensive https://t.co/8emht2uDld — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 18, 2021

Fans deserve better, and it’s that simple.