Hospital Closes ER, Urgent Care After Nurses Go On Strike

A hospital in Minnesota closed its emergency room and urgent care after nurses went on strike Sunday morning, according to NewsNation Now.

Allina Health in Plymouth, Minnesota, is closing for three days while nurses try to negotiate a new contract, including increased holiday pay and better benefits, NewsNation Now reported.

“At a time when hospitals are under significant pressure throughout the state and country due to sustained high volumes from COVID-19 and other acute illness, a work stoppage benefits no one,” Allina Health said in a statement, according to NewsNation Now.

Allina Health has reportedly tried to negotiate with the Minnesota Nurses Association seven times since May 2021. (RELATED: Study: Nurses, People Of Color And NY/NJ Healthcare Workers Disproportionately Died From COVID-19)

“Throughout negotiations, we have consistently offered proposals that demonstrate our commitment to our employees, including an immediate wage increase to align wages with other metro hospitals,” Allina Health went on to say, according to NewsNation Now.

“Compensating nurses fairly for holiday pay is especially critical because understaffing by Allina and other hospital systems has required nurses to work more days and longer hours, including overtime and holidays, as they continue on the front lines of the covid 19 pandemic,” The Minnesota Nurses Association said in a statement, according to NewsNation Now.

