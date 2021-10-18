Mississippi State Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden,’ Atlanta Braves Fans Chant ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

Sports fans were back to their usual anti-President Joe Biden chants this past weekend.

Fans have been chanting “F**k Joe Biden” since the start of the college football season, and “Let’s go Brandon” is also catching on after a reporter claimed NASCAR fans were saying it instead of the actual chant. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a pair of videos tweeted Monday by Old Row, fans at the Mississippi State/Alabama game Saturday chanted “F**k Joe Biden,” and fans at the Braves/Dodgers game Sunday chanted “Let’s Go Brandon.”

You can check out both videos below.

As I’ve said since the start of the college football season, these chants aren’t going away. Not even close, my friends. They’re not going away at all!

During my interview with Donald Trump Jr., we both speculated the chants would continue, and we’ve both been proven correct.

How many “F**k Joe Biden” chants are we going to hear today during college football games? Remember, the media wants you to believe fans are just chanting “Let’s go Brandon,” but as I talked about with @DonaldJTrumpJr, the chants are here to stay. pic.twitter.com/ogzUvNCDf7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2021

The reality of the situation is sports fans have had enough of being talked down to and treated like they can’t make their own decisions.

Fans view Biden and Dr. Fauci as roadblocks to returning 100% back to normal. Whether it’s justified or not, that’s how people feel, and that’s what the chant is in reaction to.

The media is COMPLETELY IGNORING the “F**k Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” chants sweeping across America. Millions of Americans are rising up and the media is doing everything possible to hide the movement. I won’t hide it! I’ll tell you all about it! pic.twitter.com/BArj9ewoHh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 11, 2021

Will the chants slow down in the near future? I wouldn’t bet on it!