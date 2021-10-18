MSNBC Contributor Says Ocasio-Cortez And ‘The Far Left’ Are ‘Suicide For The Democrats’

Donny Deutsch, an MSNBC contributor, said Monday that Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and other Democrats from the “far left” would be “suicide for Democrats.”

Scarborough repeated something that he’s heard from liberals and the far left on “Morning Joe,” which is that Democrats are “radically out of touch with mainstream voters.” Deutsch agreed with Joe Scarborough’s statement. (RELATED: Designer Of Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax The Rich’ Dress Is Serial Tax Dodger)

If the Republicans run ANYBODY but Trump they win in a landslide in 2024. Sadly they have a chance with Trump. Dems better find their way to the center. pic.twitter.com/7683Fn0Gdb — Donny Deutsch (@DonnyDeutsch) October 18, 2021

“There were Bill Clinton voters,” Deutsch said. “There were Barack Obama voters. There weren’t Joe Biden voters. There were anti-Trump voters … And Joe Biden does not have the hearts and mind of this country. And the other Democrats that we see being paraded forward—the AOCs of the world, the far left—are suicide for the Democrats.”

“So the Democrats better get some new faces, and the Democrats better figure out that this world lives just right of center or, on a good year, just left of center … This socialist kind of pulling all the way to the left is a disaster and we are staring at a democracy in peril,” he said.

Deutsch also said that Biden does not have the “hearts and minds of Americans” and would lose “by over double digits” to any 2024 Republican nominee for president, including former President Donald Trump if he ran again. He said while Republicans like North Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would win by “over double digits,” Trump, in comparison, would “eke out a victory.”

Deutsch said Democrats feel “unrest” because of “the squad” and because they do not believe that Biden is in control in Washington, D.C.