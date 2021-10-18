Editorial

Ole Miss Vs. LSU Is The Best College Football Game Of Week Eight

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers reacts before a game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ole Miss vs. LSU is the best college football game of week eight.

Now, there might be better teams playing Saturday, but nothing is going to match the insanity surrounding this matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ole Miss is fighting for a potential playoff spot, but that’s not why this is the biggest game of the week. It’s the biggest game of the week because LSU coach Ed Orgeron is a deadman walking.

It’s been reported that he won’t return after the season concludes, and the decision is the biggest storyline of the year in the sport so far.

That’s why this game is so fascinating.

Ed Orgeron has literally nothing to lose and he’s playing against a very good Ole Miss team. There is a real chance the Tigers get absolutely destroyed.

Seriously, what’s to suggest that won’t be the case? Kiffin is playing for the postseason and Orgeron is just trying to make it to the end of the season.

If that doesn’t fire you up from an entertainment standpoint, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Tune in at 3:30 EST on CBS. I’ll be locked in!