REPORT: A ‘Worse’ Video Of Urban Meyer With The Young Blonde Woman Might Exist

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
There’s reportedly at least one more video of Urban Meyer and the young woman who danced on him.

The Jaguars head coach has been all over the news for the past couple weeks because a video surfaced of a young blonde woman dancing up on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After some serious and embarrassing backlash, it appears like Meyer has survived the storm and everyone has moved on.

However, it sounds like the situation might not be completely resolved. According to No Laying Up’s Todd Schuster, he’s been told that there is a third video that is “worse” than what the public has seen and “lurid texts between both parties” were exchanged.

If there is another video of Meyer and the young blonde woman, whose identity hasn’t been publicly confirmed by any major outlet, then I find it hard to believe it stays secret forever.

Short of Meyer or someone else paying a ton of money for it, it’s likely going to hit the web if it truly exists, which is unknown at this time.

All I know for sure is that this story refuses to die and people can’t get enough of it.

The biggest question about the alleged existence of the video is what the Jags will do if it hits the internet. Meyer has survived for now. Can he survive an actually bad video?

I honestly don’t know, but I’m confident that’s not a gamble he wants to take.

We’ll wait to see how it all shakes out!