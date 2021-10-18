REPORT: A ‘Worse’ Video Of Urban Meyer With The Young Blonde Woman Might Exist

There’s reportedly at least one more video of Urban Meyer and the young woman who danced on him.

The Jaguars head coach has been all over the news for the past couple weeks because a video surfaced of a young blonde woman dancing up on him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas™️ (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

After some serious and embarrassing backlash, it appears like Meyer has survived the storm and everyone has moved on.

The woman in the Urban Meyer video is under investigation and might lose her job. No matter what you think about Urban Meyer, firing a woman for dancing at a bar is downright insane. What is happening to this country? pic.twitter.com/jzJ4SbnrFY — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2021

However, it sounds like the situation might not be completely resolved. According to No Laying Up’s Todd Schuster, he’s been told that there is a third video that is “worse” than what the public has seen and “lurid texts between both parties” were exchanged.

Jags in London vs Stinky Tua. Meanwhile, multiple sources in Cbus telling me about existence of a third video worse than the first two and plenty of lurid texts between both parties. And a certain coach’s wife threatening the woman’s family, calling her mother and grandfather. — Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) October 17, 2021

If there is another video of Meyer and the young blonde woman, whose identity hasn’t been publicly confirmed by any major outlet, then I find it hard to believe it stays secret forever.

The Jaguars have decided to not fire Urban Meyer. Can we now stop treating him like he’s an accused war criminal? Last time I checked – which is often – hot women being attracted to you is still legal in America…at least until feminists ban it. pic.twitter.com/sLXbAjTNm4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 6, 2021

Short of Meyer or someone else paying a ton of money for it, it’s likely going to hit the web if it truly exists, which is unknown at this time.

All I know for sure is that this story refuses to die and people can’t get enough of it.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologized to the team for being a distraction following the viral video that surfaced over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/GIZtB2UW9s — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 4, 2021

The biggest question about the alleged existence of the video is what the Jags will do if it hits the internet. Meyer has survived for now. Can he survive an actually bad video?

I honestly don’t know, but I’m confident that’s not a gamble he wants to take.

Should Urban Meyer be fired for letting a hot blonde woman dance up on him? The answer is no and you’d have to be insane to think otherwise. This is America, and in this country, dancing isn’t illegal. pic.twitter.com/8UXuvJWqf2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 5, 2021

We’ll wait to see how it all shakes out!