REPORT: Washington State Football Coach Nick Rolovich Fired For Refusing To Get Vaccinated

Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has reportedly been fired.

According to John Canzano, Rolovich and all other unvaccinated WSU assistants have been fired for cause for refusing to get vaccinated.

Washington employees had until Monday to get vaccinated against coronavirus or risk getting fired, according to King5.com.

Nick Rolovich has been terminated by Washington State, per a university source. Terminated for cause, along with the other unvaccinated WSU assistants. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) October 18, 2021

This is absolutely huge, but not entirely surprising. Rolovich had made it clear previously that he wasn’t vaccinated and he reportedly didn’t change his mind, according to Canzano’s report.

Now, in his second year with the Cougars, he’s out the door because he didn’t get vaccinated. This is about to become the biggest story in college football.

Washington State coach Nick Rolovich has applied for religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccine mandate after refusing to be vaccinated, @Schrotenboer reports. Rolovich is only FBS head coach to publicly say he won’t get vaccinated — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 9, 2021

Rolovich had the Cougars sitting at 4-3 through seven games, but it’s all come to a crashing end. To call it a wild situation in Pullman would be an understatement.

Imagine explaining this to someone three years ago.

Check back for more details on this developing situation as we have them.