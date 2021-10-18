The Steelers Beating The Seahawks Gets Big TV Ratings On NBC

The Steelers beating the Seahawks 23-20 on “Sunday Night Football” put up some solid TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, Big Ben and the Steelers earning an overtime win Sunday night over Geno Smith and the Seahawks averaged 13.2 million viewers on NBC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final number will be higher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

These are some great numbers for NBC and the NFL. Even without Russell Wilson playing in the game, more than 13 million people watched in the early data.

There’s no doubt at all that number will be a big smile on Goodell’s face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

You know the NFL is crushing the game when the most famous and marketable guy on either squad is out, but people still tune in to watch.

The Steelers and Seahawks are both national brands and both have huge fan bases. Clearly, the fact the game averaged 13.2 million viewers on NBC, people were hyped up for the game, which ended with the Steelers notching a win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers)

All the people hoping football would fail lost, and they lost in a big way. You love to see it!