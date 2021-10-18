Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about the NFL wanting fans to believe only Jon Gruden’s emails were offensive, Allison Williams is leaving ESPN because of the vaccine mandate, LSU is getting rid of Ed Orgeron, Coach O allegedly hit on the pregnant wife of an LSU official, Lane Kiffin has a classy response to Tennessee fans throwing trash at him, Wisconsin beats Army in a tough game, another Urban Meyer tape might exist, “Mayor of Kingstown” looks awesome and I’m back from a wedding in Wisconsin.

