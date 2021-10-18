Fans Get In An Absurd Brawl During The Vikings/Panthers Game In Crazy Viral Video

Fans at the Vikings/Panthers game Sunday got in a wild brawl.

In a video tweeted by @EliJones20, a large group of people could be seen exchanging words and things eventually turned physical.

Not only did things turn physical, but one guy got lit up like a Christmas tree. Watch the insane carnage unfold below.

Panthers vs Vikings Brawl 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/11MewaOYtf — Eli Jones (@EliJones20) October 17, 2021

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people? Another weekend of football and we get some more fights! At this point, you can just set your watch to it happening.

Why did this brawl happen? No idea, but I'd guess it's some mixture of tempers flaring and alcohol. That's always a safe bet.

Also, where the hell were the police? This altercation went on for more than two minutes, and it could have gone on even longer for all we know.

How the hell are there not police readily available to crack down on these people in an NFL stadium? They shouldn’t be more than a minute away.

Instead, these clowns were allowed to just duke it out. Not great, folks! Not good at all!

Let us know your thoughts on the brawl in the comments below.