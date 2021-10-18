Zendaya Goes Braless In Chain Top At ‘Dune’ Photocall

Zendaya absolutely won the day when she went braless in a revealing top during a photocall in London for her latest movie “Dune”.
The 25-year-old actress looked incredible Sunday in the sleeveless, braless chain harness that appeared to be made of necklaces and chains as she posed for snaps in England ahead of her movie's release on October 21.
She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a brown and white checkered skirt and taupe-colored high heels.
To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.
The Marvel star often wows on the red carpet. Most recently, she stepped out in a tiny crop top and skirt combo in Paris.
