Epic Photos Show Several Bears Fans Flipping Off Aaron Rodgers Before ‘I Still Own You’ Comment

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers talks with the referee during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 17, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

One tweet shows you everything you need to know about how much Chicago fans hate Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback went mega-viral Sunday during a win when he shouted “I still own you” after scoring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After the game, Rodgers revealed that he dropped the line after seeing a woman in the stands flipping him off.

Well, it turns out she definitely wasn’t alone.

In a series of viral photos tweeted by Kyle Malzhan, multiple Bears fans were flipping off the NFL superstar right when he scored.

It’s not a secret at all that I hate the Packers. As a Detroit Lions fan, the Packers are my sworn enemy and there’s no way around it.

I absolutely hate them, but this move from Rodgers was straight savage. He sealed up a win for his team and he mocked them all to their faces.

Now, we find out it wasn’t just one woman flipping him off. It was a bunch of people.

It was an epic moment and you just have to embrace the hate between the two sides.