Epic Photos Show Several Bears Fans Flipping Off Aaron Rodgers Before ‘I Still Own You’ Comment

One tweet shows you everything you need to know about how much Chicago fans hate Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback went mega-viral Sunday during a win when he shouted “I still own you” after scoring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After the game, Rodgers revealed that he dropped the line after seeing a woman in the stands flipping him off.

Well, it turns out she definitely wasn’t alone.

Aaron Rodgers on what prompted him to yell what he did after his rushing TD: “Sometimes you black out. In a good way. I’ve definitely blacked out from a concussion, which isn’t a good way.” Adds he saw a lady giving him the double bird in the front row. pic.twitter.com/nK6EZHaboO — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 17, 2021

In a series of viral photos tweeted by Kyle Malzhan, multiple Bears fans were flipping off the NFL superstar right when he scored.

When #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was asked postgame about his “I still own you!” comments to the #Bears crowd, he said: “Sometimes you black out on the field… I looked up in the stands and all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird” Well – there were many of them. pic.twitter.com/hFMD7cvhwO — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) October 18, 2021

It’s not a secret at all that I hate the Packers. As a Detroit Lions fan, the Packers are my sworn enemy and there’s no way around it.

I absolutely hate them, but this move from Rodgers was straight savage. He sealed up a win for his team and he mocked them all to their faces.

Now, we find out it wasn’t just one woman flipping him off. It was a bunch of people.

“We’ve had a lot of big wins over the years… I have a lot of respect for the fans, but it’s always fun beating the Bears.”@AaronRodgers12 is satisfied with the @packers win and stands by his “owning the Bears” comment. pic.twitter.com/RJ9cIMZHIz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 17, 2021

It was an epic moment and you just have to embrace the hate between the two sides.